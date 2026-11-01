Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India's First Indigenous High-Speed Train To Seat 557 Passengers, Run At 249 Kmph |

Mumbai: India’s first indigenously built bullet train is being developed at BEML’s factory in Bengaluru for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, with a focus on passenger comfort, accessibility and energy efficiency. The train will have a test speed of 280 kmph and an operating speed of 249 kmph, with seating capacity for around 557 passengers. Designed for Indian travel conditions, it will feature seven standard-class coaches and one executive-class coach, along with facilities for passengers with disabilities.

The train will be around 202 metres long and comprise four motor cars and four trailer cars. Standard-class coaches will have a 3+3 seating arrangement, while executive-class coaches will have 2+2 seating. The design includes comfortable seats, adequate legroom, large windows, overhead luggage racks and dedicated space for larger baggage. Charging points for mobile phones and laptops will be available near seats. A Wi-Fi-based entertainment system will allow passengers to access pre-loaded content during the journey. The coaches will also have modern bio-digester toilets and passages connecting adjoining coaches, allowing passengers to move through the train.

Focus on accessibility and passenger comfort

A key feature of the train is its design for passengers with disabilities. The floor will be level with the platform to make boarding and alighting easier. Wheelchair space, accessible toilets and Braille signage will also be provided. The doors will have arrangements to reduce the gap between the train and platform.

Information will be displayed on LCD screens in English, Hindi and regional languages, while an audio system will make announcements. Passengers will also be able to communicate with train staff during emergencies. Two heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) units in each coach will regulate temperature and humidity. Special layers in the coaches and flooring are intended to reduce noise and make the journey more comfortable.

Designed for speed and future expansion

The train will operate on a 25 kV, 50 Hz power supply system and use regenerative braking, which can recover energy during braking and feed it back into the system. Its aerodynamic design, developed through computer-based airflow studies, is intended to reduce air resistance, particularly in tunnels, where pressure changes and noise can affect passengers.

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