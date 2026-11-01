KDMC's 'First Sunday Dry Waste' Drive Draws 700 Residents Across 25 Collection Centres |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) monthly dry waste collection drive received an enthusiastic response on Sunday, with around 700 residents bringing recyclable waste to 25 designated collection centres across the civic area. The initiative aims to encourage waste segregation, recycling and responsible disposal of discarded household items.

'First Sunday Dry Waste' Campaign Held Every Month

Launched under the guidance of Mayor Adv. Harshali Vijay Chaudhary and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, the ‘First Sunday Dry Waste’ campaign is conducted on the first Sunday of every month. The initiative is being implemented by the civic body’s Solid Waste Management Department under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare.

The collection centres have been set up at 25 locations across the municipal limits to facilitate the separate collection of recyclable materials. Residents deposited a range of discarded items, including plastic, clothes, glass, electronic waste, thermocol and furniture.

Dombivli Collection Points Witness Active Public Participation

Several collection points, including Ganesh Mandir in Dombivli, KDMC’s divisional offices, Tilak Nagar and Rotary Bhavan, witnessed residents bringing dry waste accumulated in their homes over the past month.

During his visit to the collection centres, Commissioner Abhinav Goel expressed satisfaction over the public response, observing that the campaign was helping foster a shift in people’s approach to waste disposal.

The initiative seeks to move residents away from the conventional ‘use and throw’ culture towards a more sustainable practice of ‘use, collect and transfer’, encouraging households to store recyclable waste separately and hand it over at designated centres rather than mixing it with everyday garbage.

Goel also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare for coordinating the initiative and acknowledged the participation of Urja Foundation, Tilak Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Rotary Club and Nirmal Foundation.

The civic body’s campaign seeks to strengthen public participation in waste management while ensuring that recyclable materials are channelled for appropriate processing instead of being discarded with mixed waste.

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