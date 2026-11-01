Three Wadala Youths Booked For Riding Scooter On Wrong Side Of Coastal Road, Violating Two-Wheeler Ban |

Mumbai: Three youths have been booked by the Gamdevi police for allegedly riding a scooter on the Mumbai Coastal Road, where two-wheelers are prohibited, and endangering their lives and the lives of others.

Incident Reported Near Mahalaxmi Temple On November 1

According to the police complaint, the incident took place around 12.56 am on November 1, near the Maharashtra State Force (MSF) outpost on the Coastal Road's northbound stretch, behind Mahalaxmi Temple.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Babruwan Narayan Takle, 56, attached to Gamdevi police station, was on night patrol with Police Constable Pophale on the Gamdevi Mobile 05 unit when he noticed three youths being questioned by the mobile unit's driver.

Police Stop Honda Activa Allegedly Travelling On Wrong Side

The youths were allegedly spotted riding a Honda Activa scooter (MH-01-BW-8170) on the wrong side of the road. The police personnel stopped the scooter near the divider between the northbound and southbound stretches and brought the riders aside for questioning.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Arifali Ahmed (19), a mechanic; Nisar Ahmed Jamaluddin (21), a carpenter; and Ritik Anil Dharia (22), also a carpenter. All three are residents of Wadala.

Police said Ahmed was riding the scooter without wearing a helmet, while the other two were riding pillion. The trio allegedly told the police that they were heading to Marine Drive for a leisure trip.

As two-wheelers are prohibited on the Coastal Road, the police alleged that the accused knowingly violated traffic restrictions and endangered their own lives and those of other road users.The incident was reported to the night-duty officer, and a case was registered against the three youths at Gamdevi police station.

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