Kalyan-Dombivli Water Crisis: Falling Ulhas River Level, MIDC's 36-Hour Shutdown Threaten Supply Across Twin Cities |

Kalyan: Residents of Kalyan-Dombivli could face worsening water shortages as the falling water level in the Ulhas River has affected the city's water supply while a scheduled 36-hour shutdown by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) threatens to compound the crisis.

Low River Level Affects Mohane Pumping Station And Barave Water Treatment Plant

The situation has become increasingly challenging amid concerns over deficient rainfall and the possibility of drought-like conditions across Maharashtra due to the impact of El Niño. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) primarily draws water from the Ulhas River. However, the declining river level has reduced the water-lifting capacity at the Mohane pumping station, affecting the supply to the Barave water treatment plant.

Consequently, residents in Kalyan East Kalyan West and Dombivli are receiving water at reduced pressure, adding to the difficulties faced by households already grappling with supply disruptions.

MIDC's 36-Hour Shutdown Could Disrupt 55 MLD Water Supply To KDMC

The proposed MIDC shutdown has further heightened concerns. The industrial development corporation supplies around 55 million litres per day (MLD) of water to the KDMC. Any prolonged disruption could put additional pressure on the civic body's water distribution network and complicate efforts to maintain an adequate supply across the twin cities.

In response, the KDMC has sought the release of water from the Barave dam into the Ulhas River to improve the availability of raw water. The civic body has also requested that MIDC release its pending approved water quota to help ease the shortage.

KDMC Commissioner Calls Meeting With MIDC And Irrigation Officials On November 2

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal has called a meeting with MIDC and irrigation department officials on Monday, November 2, to discuss the situation and explore measures to stabilise the city's water supply.

Meanwhile, Mayor Harshali Chaudhary and Commissioner Goel have urged MIDC authorities to reduce the duration of the planned shutdown to minimise the impact on residents. According to the mayor, MIDC has responded positively to the request. However, the extent to which the shutdown period will be curtailed remains unclear.

The situation is particularly concerning for residents of the 27 villages under the KDMC, where water is already being supplied on alternate days. A 36-hour shutdown could further disrupt the existing schedule, leaving residents struggling to manage their daily water requirements.

Confirming the challenges KDMC Executive Engineer Shailesh Malekar said the falling water level in the Ulhas River had aggravated the situation. He added that the administration was taking the matter seriously and had requested MIDC to shorten the shutdown period.

With river levels declining and the shutdown looming, the outcome of Monday's meeting is expected to be crucial in determining how the civic body manages the impending water supply challenge.

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