Gadchiroli Police, Villagers Build 60-Metre Temporary Pipe Bridge To Restore Connectivity To Tribal Village |

Mumbai: The Gadchiroli Police, in collaboration with local residents, have built a 60-meter-long temporary pipe bridge using voluntary labor (shramdaan) to restore essential connectivity for the remote tribal village of Binagunda. This development marks a significant step forward in community policing and rural infrastructure support within one of Maharashtra’s most challenging, Naxal-affected terrains.

Monsoon Flooding Leaves Remote Binagunda Village Isolated

Located in a highly inaccessible stretch of the Gadchiroli district, Binagunda frequently suffers from severe logistical isolation, particularly during the monsoon season. Heavy rains regularly flood the local streams and seasonal rivers (nalas), cutting off the crucial route connecting Mouza Binagunda to Laheri. This seasonal blockage effectively isolates the village from surrounding areas, disrupting the flow of essential goods and creating immense hardships for the local population.

The lack of a reliable crossing has historically had devastating effects on the community. During emergencies, villagers have found themselves completely cut off from timely medical aid. Furthermore, the flooded routes routinely prevent children from attending school, leading to a recurring gap in their academic year.

Binagunda Police Help Centre Initiates Bridge Construction

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Binagunda Police Help Center took the initiative to build a functional solution. Under the strategic guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ramesh, a joint task force was mobilized during an official village visit on October 22, 2026.

The construction was executed through a collaborative effort involving the Binagunda Police Help Center officers and personnel, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, C-60 Commando elites and local villagers who volunteered their physical labor.

Utilizing a tractor, a JCB machine, and a total of 8 large pipes, the team successfully engineered a sturdy 60-meter-long bridge crossing. This marks the second major connectivity initiative in the region this season, following a similar bridge built through public participation in the highly remote Nelgunda area on September 13, 2026, officials said.

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