Mumbai Local Train News: Asangaon-Atgaon Railway Level Crossing To Remain Close For Around 14 Hours On June 6

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced that the railway level crossing between Asangaon and Atgaon stations will remain closed from on June 6 for a period of 14 hours for 3rd line construction work.

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According to the official notice by the DRM Central Railway, the railway level crossing gate No. 69 will remain closed from 1.30 pm on June 6 to 4 am on June 7. Amid this, the railways has requested passengers and travellers to take alternative routes during the closure and cooperate with authorities to avoid any possible inconvenience.

13-hour traffic and power block will be implemented at Atgaon

The Central Railway has announced that a 13-hour traffic and power block will be implemented at Atgaon on the Kalyan-Igatpuri section for Electronic Interlocking commissioning. According to Central Railway, the block will be carried out from 2.00 pm on June 6 to 3.00 am on June 7. During this period, several outstation trains will be cancelled, diverted, rescheduled, or short-terminated.

The list of cancelled Trains on June 6, include: Train No. 11011 CSMT–Dhule (12.00 pm), Train No. 11012 Dhule–CSMT (6.30 am), Train No. 12109 CSMT–Manmad (6.15 pm), Train No. 12110 Manmad–CSMT (6.02 am)

Additionally, several trains will rescheduled which includes, Train No. 12809 CSMT–Howrah, Train No. 18029 LTT–Shalimar, Train No. 12167 LTT–Varanasi, Train No. 01079 CSMT–Gorakhpur, Train No. 11057 CSMT–Amritsar, Train No. 12141 LTT–Patliputra. List of Trains Rescheduled (June 7) : Train No. 12811 LTT–Hatia, Train No. 22177 CSMT–Varanasi, Train No. 02141 CSMT–Nagpur, Train No. 22538 Gorakhpur–CSMT.



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