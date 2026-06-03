Central Railway Recovers ₹30 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In Just Two Months; Mumbai Division Detects 4.3 Lakh Cases

Central Railway's Mumbai Division intensified ticket-checking drives, recovering over ₹30 crore in penalties from ticketless and irregular travellers during April and May | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 3: Central Railway's Mumbai Division recovered a record Rs 30.13 crore in penalties from 4.30 lakh ticketless and irregular travellers during April and May 2026, registering a sharp rise in both detections and earnings compared to the same period last year.

According to Central Railway, the division had recovered Rs 12.02 crore from 2.75 lakh cases during April-May 2025. The latest figures show an increase of over 150 per cent in revenue and more than 56 per cent in the number of cases detected. In May alone, railway authorities collected Rs 14 crore from 2.02 lakh cases, compared to Rs 5.95 crore from 1.30 lakh cases in May last year.

Intensive ticket-checking drives boost recoveries

The biggest contribution came from intensive ticket-checking drives in Mail and Express trains and suburban second-class coaches. These checks led to the detection of 3.04 lakh cases and recovery of Rs 24.77 crore during the two-month period.

Central Railway officials said special drives have been intensified across stations, local trains and long-distance services to curb ticketless travel and ensure a comfortable journey for genuine passengers.

Stricter enforcement in AC locals

The railway also stepped up checks in AC local trains. A total of 25,924 irregular travel cases were detected in AC locals during April-May, resulting in penalties of Rs 80.97 lakh. The figures were higher than the corresponding period last year, reflecting stricter enforcement measures.

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Apart from ticketless travel, authorities recovered Rs 74.61 lakh from 23,447 first-class travel violations, Rs 3.61 crore from 58,748 fare-difference cases in Mail and Express trains, and Rs 19.45 lakh from 17,000 cases involving unbooked luggage.

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