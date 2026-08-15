Mumbai Local Train: Mega Block On August 16; Central, Harbour & Trans-Harbour Services To Face Diversions, Cancellations |

Mumbai: Commuters travelling by Mumbai local trains on Sunday, August 16, are likely to face disruptions due to a mega block on the Central, Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. The block will be undertaken to facilitate maintenance and infrastructure related work on the stretches.

While, the maintenance work is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of the suburban railway network. The block will result in diversions, cancellations and delays on several services.

Central Line services affected

On the Central Line, a mega block will be imposed on the Up and Down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan from 10:40 am to 3:10 pm.

During the block, Down Fast/Semi-Fast services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 9:34 am and 2:17 pm will be diverted onto the Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan. These trains will halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, Kopar, Dombivli and Thakurli, in addition to their scheduled halts, and are expected to reach their destinations around 10 minutes behind the schedule.

Up Fast/Semi-Fast services departing from Kalyan between 10:28 am and 2:58 pm will be diverted onto the Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane. They will halt at Thakurli, Dombivli, Kopar, Diva, Mumbra and Kalva, in addition to their scheduled halts. These services will be re-diverted onto the Up fast line at Mulund and are expected to reach their destinations around 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line cancellations

On the Harbour Line, the Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel will remain blocked from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

Down Harbour services towards Belapur/Panvel departing from CSMT between 9:45 am and 3:12 pm will remain cancelled. Similarly, Up Harbour services towards CSMT departing from Panvel/Belapur between 10:33 am and 3:49 pm will remain cancelled.

To reduce inconvenience to commuters, special trains will operate between CSMT and Vashi during the block period.

Trans-Harbour services restricted

On the Trans-Harbour Line, services will operate only between Thane and Vashi from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm during the block.

Down Trans-Harbour services towards Panvel departing from Thane between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm will remain cancelled, while Up Trans-Harbour services towards Thane departing from Panvel between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm will also remain cancelled.

No block on Western Line

Meanwhile, there will be no block on the Uran Line on Sunday. Similarly, no block has been scheduled on the Western Line.

Commuters travelling on the affected routes are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional travel time during the mega block.

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