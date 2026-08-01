Mumbai Local Train Mega Block On August 2: Central Railway Announces Sunday Disruptions On Main & Harbour Lines; Check Timings

Mumbai Local Train | Representational image

Mumbai: Commuters travelling by Mumbai local trains on Sunday, August 2, are advised to plan their journeys in advance as Central Railway will operate a mega block on the Main and Harbour lines to undertake essential engineering and maintenance work.

According to Central Railway, the maintenance block is necessary to ensure the safety and reliability of the suburban railway network. The work will lead to diversions, cancellations and delays on several suburban services.

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Main Line: Fast Trains To Be Diverted

A mega block will be undertaken on the up and down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm. During this period, down fast services departing CSMT between 10:36 am and 3:10 pm will be diverted to the slow line between Matunga and Mulund, halting at all scheduled stations before returning to the fast corridor beyond Mulund. These trains are expected to run around 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, up fast services leaving Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will operate via the slow line between Mulund and Matunga before rejoining the fast line, resulting in delays of nearly 15 minutes.

Harbour Line Services Cancelled

The Harbour Line will witness a block between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm on the down line and 11:10 am to 4:10 pm on the up line. As a result, down Harbour Line trains from CSMT towards Vashi, Belapur, Panvel, Bandra and Goregaon will remain suspended during the block period. Similarly, up services from Panvel, Belapur, Vashi, Goregaon and Bandra towards CSMT will also remain cancelled.

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Special Shuttle Services For Passengers

To reduce inconvenience, Central Railway will operate special shuttle services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform 8) at intervals of approximately 20 minutes throughout the block period. In addition, Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway between 10 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Central Railway has urged commuters to check the revised train schedules before travelling and keep additional travel time in mind due to the maintenance work.

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