Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rain & Gusty Winds Likely; No IMD Alert For Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Saturday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of moderate rain and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai over the weekend.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

The absence of any weather alert indicates that no major rainfall-related disruptions are anticipated in Mumbai over the weekend. However, residents are advised to remain cautious during sudden heavy spells, especially in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging.

AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon has continued to keep the city's air quality at healthy levels. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 37 on Saturday morning, placing it firmly in the 'Good' category.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public. The improved air quality is largely attributed to the sustained monsoon activity, which helps reduce dust and airborne pollutants across the city.

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