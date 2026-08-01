Bombay HC Gives BMC 7 Days To Clear Garbage Around Mumbai's Heritage Sites, Warns Ward Officers Of Accountability

The Bombay High Court directed the BMC to clear garbage around Mumbai's heritage sites within seven days and warned of action against erring ward officers | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday expressed serious concern over garbage dumping across Mumbai, including around several heritage precincts, saying it had “grave doubt” whether the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) “Swachh Mumbai, Sundar Mumbai” campaign was being effectively implemented.

The court directed the civic body to remove garbage accumulation around prominent heritage sites within seven days, warning that the concerned ward officers would be held responsible if the situation was not improved.

A Division Bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe was hearing a batch of petitions concerning pollution, foul odour, gas emissions and health risks faced by residents living near the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. One of the petitions was filed by Kannamwar Co-operative Housing Society Association Ltd. through advocate Abhijeet Rane.

Court Flags Citywide Waste Mismanagement

During the hearing, the Bench said the problem was no longer limited to the Kanjurmarg landfill but reflected poor waste management across the city, with garbage visible on roads, beaches, drains and public spaces.

“To what extent you are achieving this, we have grave doubt. Just take a round of the Western Express Highway and you will find heaps of plastic and garbage lying on the roads. It cannot be left like this,” the court observed.

The judges also referred to the BMC's slogan, “Swachh Mumbai, Sundar Mumbai,” noting that its intention was clear but “the same is being collectively defeated by we citizens and by the inaction on the part of the Municipal machinery.”

The Bench stressed that ward-level officials must ensure public streets are not used as dumping grounds. “If effective measures… are not being taken, it would defeat such noble intentions of the MCGM,” the order said.

The court noted that the situation had worsened during the monsoon and could lead to serious health risks. “Ask your health department about the number and category of patients suffering because of poor hygiene. We are saying this on credible information,” it remarked.

Heritage Precincts Under Spotlight

The judges were particularly critical of garbage handling near heritage landmarks. Referring to garbage transfer points outside the Bombay City Civil Court, the Bombay High Court, the Institute of Science, Rajabai Tower and Horniman Circle, the Bench said: “It is impossible to believe that a booth/chowki for the garbage vehicles is being set up near the heritage sites where a large number of tourists from all over the world visit and the insurmountable difficulties which are required to be faced in view of the queue of garbage trucks parked opposite such heritage sites, and the nuisance and the odour created.”

“If this be the position qua such significant areas of public importance, as to what is the situation and plight elsewhere in the city is just to be imagined,” the order said.

The court directed that conditions around these heritage sites be improved within seven days, failing which it would pass orders “holding the concerned Ward Officer to be responsible.”

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BMC Assures Immediate Action

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, assured the court that “immediate steps” would be taken and every ward would be managed to prevent garbage dumping.

The Bench also directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to strictly enforce environmental laws and listed the matter for further hearing on August 12.

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