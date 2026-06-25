Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Case: Bombay HC Asks BMC, Operator To Prove Compliance; MPCB To Verify Measures

Bombay High Court directed the BMC and the Kanjurmarg dumping ground operator to demonstrate pollution-control compliance while asking MPCB to verify measures on site | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the operator of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground to place on record the specific measures taken to address complaints of foul odour and pollution emanating from the site.

The court also asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to independently verify on the ground whether the claimed compliances have actually been implemented and are yielding results.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe was hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by NGO Vanashakti and Kannamwar Co-operative Housing Society Association Ltd., highlighting persistent foul odour, gas emissions and health risks for residents living in the vicinity of the dumping ground.

Concerns Over Monitoring Measures

Advocate Abhijit Rane, appearing for the housing society, questioned the adequacy of air-quality monitoring being carried out at the site. He submitted that despite earlier directions for round-the-clock monitoring, data was being collected only for limited hours.

He also raised concerns regarding monitoring of methane and other pollutants, contending that some critical parameters were either not clearly identified or not adequately tracked.

During the hearing, the court sought to ascertain whether the principal grievance of residents — the foul odour from the dumping ground — had reduced.

Advocate Saket Mone, appearing for the dumping ground operator, submitted that complaints had significantly reduced and that additional mitigation measures, including the installation of more mist cannons, were being undertaken.

The bench, however, observed that the focus should be on ensuring strict compliance with all environmental safeguards. Referring to inspection reports and communications placed on record by the MPCB, the judges noted that several deficiencies and instances of non-compliance had been identified by the pollution watchdog.

Court Seeks Ground Verification

The court emphasised that compliance could not remain a matter of correspondence between the MPCB, the BMC and the contractor. “What is required to be verified is compliance and whether the grievances of odour and pollution generated from the dumping site are being effectively addressed,” the bench observed.

While noting submissions that complaints had reduced and that pollution and odour levels had come down, the court said there remained scope for further reduction.

It stressed that the objective was to ensure that the best possible systems and infrastructure are put in place so that the dumping site is managed properly and residents receive meaningful relief.

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Afforestation Efforts Reviewed

The bench also took note of afforestation efforts at the site. The BMC informed the court that 5,029 saplings had been planted and that another 10,000 would be added.

Appreciating the initiative, the court said the real test would be ensuring the survival and growth of the saplings so that a proper green buffer zone is eventually created around the dumping ground.

The BMC assured the court that the court-appointed monitoring committee would shortly review the compliance and submit a report. The High Court has kept the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

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