After Bombay HC Rap, BMC Launches Massive Green Buffer Plan At Kanjurmarg Dump Site | Representative Photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the BMC will begin plantation of 6000 trees around Kanjurmarg dumping ground. It is phase 1 of the plantation of around 15,000 trees in a area of around 1 lakh sq m land to create a green buffer zone around the dump yard as part of the Immediate Environmental Mitigation & Odour Management Measures.

The plantation strategy in the green buffer includes - Outer zone with tall trees, Middle zone with medium height trees, inner zone with dense shrubs, and use of native species which are pollution-tolerant, low maintenance and ecological compatible in landfill areas.

Following the Bombay High Court's slamming inaction in addressing odour and pollution levels at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, and “lackadaisical attitude” towards a serious issue affecting public health in Mumbai, the BMC earlier this month announced several immediate measures.

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Apart from creating a Environmental Buffer & Green Transition, the immediate mitigation measures include Scientific Odour Mitigation Strategy, Real-Time Monitoring & Response Mechanism, and Rationalisation of Processing Facilities under which the recycling facilities falling under the buffer zone will be relocated. As per HC monitoring committee's direction the buffer zone from residential area should be atleast 500 meters, which currently is around 200 meters.

The next High Court hearing is scheduled on June 11, when the BMC's solid waste management department will submit an affidavit of immediate measures taken to kill the odour emanating from the dumping ground.



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