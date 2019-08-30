Mumbai: Local train dashes buffer stop at CSMT station

A local train rammed into the buffer stop at Mumbai CSMT platform this afternoon. The incident took place on platform number 3 of Mumbai CSMT station.

The incident took place around 2:30pm, an official said, adding there was no report of injuries to passengers. "The train was at low speed as it was to halt at platform number 3. It touched the buffer and did not dash into it. The impact was minor because of these reasons. Some railway equipment has been damaged," the official informed.

He further added there was no impact of the incident on train schedules and authorities will take a call on whether an inquiry needs to be instituted in the incident.

This is not the first time such an incident took place. On April 27 this year, a Belapur-CSMT harbour line local also dashed on to the buffer stop in the morning at Mumbai CSMT station. There was no injury or death reported.

Such incidents occur due to lack of control on the train speed at the platform and it gets dashed into the buffer stop instead of coming to halt before the buffer.

According to a DNA report, in December 2015, there were five incidents reported wherein trains dashes into buffer stop at Mumbai CSMT station. A similar incident also took place at Churchgate station, where four commuters were injured.

(Inputs from PTI)