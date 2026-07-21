Mumbai Local Train Assault: GRP Detains 2 Transgender Individuals For Allegedly Attacking Passenger Over Money Demand | Video | File photo

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai Central, have detained two transgender individuals who allegedly assaulted a man inside a Mumbai local train. An FIR has been registered against them under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing simple hurt. Officials said both accused apologised after being detained.

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According to the GRP, the incident took place on July 18 aboard a Churchgate–Bandra slow local train between 11 pm and 11.10 pm while the train was travelling between Mahim and Bandra stations.

A GRP officer said the altercation began after the transgender individuals allegedly demanded money from the passenger. When he refused, an argument ensued and eventually escalated into a physical assault. The police have not disclosed the identity of the victim.

The accused have been identified as Krishna Chandra Bhaskar Das alias Shubhangi Guru Sandhya, 21, a resident of Nalasopara East, and Rupam Rajkumar Khatik alias Rupali Guru Sana Sheikh,16, a resident of Mahim West.

The complaint was filed by Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Sanjay Singh on behalf of the government.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The footage allegedly shows the two transgender individuals assaulting the passenger with their hands. No co-passenger came forward to intervene, while one passenger recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

During the investigation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Dadar Central traced the two individuals seen in the viral video and initially handed them over, along with a report, to the RPF at Dadar West. The RPF at Dadar West subsequently produced them before the GRP. Based on the complaint lodged by RPF constable, the GRP registered the FIR and initiated further investigation.

Police said further investigation is underway to record the victim's statement and gather statements from eyewitnesses. Officials are also examining the viral video as part of the investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and determine whether any additional legal action is warranted.