Mumbai Local Stabbing Incident: Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek Says 'Despite Medical Assistance, Victim Could Not Survive'

Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek. |

Mumbai: Following the shocking stabbing incident that occurred on a Mumbai local train, Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, termed the incident unfortunate and said that the victim could not be saved despite immediate medical assistance.

Railway officials recount response

Speaking to reporters, Abhishek said, "At around 11:04 p.m., we received information that an incident had occurred within two to three minutes before the train arrived at Borivali station. Our dedicated staff, including personnel from the GRP, RPF, and the medical response team, immediately reached the first-class coach."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the stabbing incident at Andheri on the Churchgate–Nallasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663), Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek says, “Yes, this is a very unfortunate incident that happened late last night. At around 11:04 p.m., we received… https://t.co/YkBs00aM6x pic.twitter.com/jnBwks9SZ1 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

He further stated that the injured passenger was deboarded and rushed to the emergency medical room with all available medical facilities.

However, despite the efforts of the medical team, the victim could not survive. Following the incident, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Argument turns fatal

According to police, a 22-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed to death inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train following an argument over keeping the coach door open during heavy rainfall.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, a resident of Virar, was travelling in the first-class coach of Train No. 90663 when the incident occurred between Andheri and Borivali stations. Lohar worked as a salesman for a private company in Andheri and was returning home from work at the time.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lohar and the accused were travelling in the same compartment after the train departed from Churchgate at 10:05 p.m. As heavy rain lashed the city, Lohar requested the accused to close the coach door, which allegedly led to a heated argument between the two passengers.

Read Also Man Brutally Stabbed Over Seat Dispute On Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested By GRP

Accused flees after attack

During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, causing serious injuries.

However, when the train reached Platform No. 6 at Borivali station at 11:04 p.m., police said the accused jumped from the moving train near the platform before it came to a complete halt and fled the station premises.

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