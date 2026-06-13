Man Brutally Stabbed Over Seat Dispute On Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested By GRP

Mumbai: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man on a running Mumbai local train following a dispute over a seat, police said.
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Incident on local train
The incident took place on Thursday morning in a train headed for Khopoli from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an official said.
Arrests made quickly
Government Railway Police (GRP) of Karjat arrested two accused persons within 12 hours of the incident, while a hunt is on to apprehend one more accused, he said.
Victim undergoing treatment
The victim, identified as Satish Kumar Bolamani Pathak (26), a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, sustained serious injuries in the knife attack and is undergoing treatment.
Train dispute details
The train had crossed the Vangani railway station when an argument erupted between Pathak and a group of youths over occupying a seat in the luggae compartment, the official said.
The altercation escalated into a brawl. The accused beat Pathak brutally while one of them stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.
Accused details and investigation
Based on a tip-off, Karjat GRP arrested Imran Idris Ansari (18), a resident of Neral, and Karan Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (22), a resident of Shelu. Further investigation is ongoing, the official added.
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