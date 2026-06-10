Mumbai Passengers Among Worst Hit As IRCTC Cracks Down On 15 Fake Train Food Delivery Websites

IRCTC has launched legal action against unauthorized train food delivery portals amid rising complaints from railway passengers, including many from Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Hundreds of railway passengers from Mumbai have fallen victim to unauthorized train food delivery websites, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to launch a major crackdown against 15 such portals operating without approval across the country.

Complaints Linked To Unregistered Platforms

According to railway sources, IRCTC receives around 300 to 400 complaints from Mumbai related to e-catering services, with a majority linked to unregistered websites that falsely offer food delivery on trains. Passengers have reported issues ranging from non-delivery of meals and poor food quality to refund disputes and lack of customer support.

Legal And Criminal Action Initiated

In response, IRCTC has initiated legal and criminal proceedings against 15 websites allegedly operating unauthorized e-catering services. These include railrestro.com, railmitra.com, travelkhana.com, trainscafe.com, railmeal.com and several others. Legal notices were issued in February this year, followed by criminal complaints in March and April.

Risks To Passenger Safety And Data

Railway officials said the problem goes beyond poor service. Many of these websites collect sensitive passenger information, including PNR numbers, mobile numbers, email addresses, and payment details. This exposes passengers to risks such as online fraud, phishing attacks, and misuse of personal data.

Officials also warned that food supplied through unauthorized channels may come from kitchens that do not comply with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms, posing potential health risks.

Significance For Mumbai Passengers

The issue is particularly significant for Mumbai, one of the country's busiest railway hubs, where thousands of passengers board long-distance trains every day from stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai Central, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus. With train food delivery becoming increasingly popular, officials fear that unsuspecting passengers could easily be misled by websites claiming to be linked with IRCTC.

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Official E-Catering Services And Advisory

As of April 2026, IRCTC's e-catering service is available at more than 400 railway stations and handles an average of over 1.55 lakh meal bookings daily. The platform works with more than 6,200 vendors and food aggregators, offering meals from leading brands including Domino's, Pizza Hut, KFC, Haldiram's, and Behrouz Biryani.

IRCTC has advised passengers to order meals only through its official e-catering website, the Food on Track mobile app, the 1323 helpline, or authorized partner platforms.

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