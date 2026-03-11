IRCTC West Zone Mandates Switch To Electric Cooking & Ready-to-Eat Meals Amid West Asia Fuel Crisis

File Image |

Mumbai: In a major move to insulate passenger services from global energy volatility, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods.

The directive, issued on March 10, 2026, comes as escalating international conflicts in West Asia begin to severely impact the regional stability and supply of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. To ensure that meal services remain seamless and uninterrupted, the IRCTC has ordered a mandatory shift toward electric-based operations across its network.

Operators Told To Switch To Alternate Cooking Modes

The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars. Operators have been instructed to switch over to alternate cooking modes, such as microwaves and induction stoves, to offset any potential shortage in LPG supplies.

Furthermore, licensees are now required to maintain a sufficient inventory of "Ready to Eat" (RTE) food items and standard "Package Adult Diet" (PAD) items to meet passenger demand in the event of a total gas supply failure.

The geopolitical crisis in West Asia has created a ripple effect across India’s energy sector, as the region remains a primary source for the country’s LPG imports. Recent disruptions in maritime trade routes have led to a tightening of commercial gas stocks, forcing many large-scale hospitality providers to seek alternatives.

By mandate, any unit that discontinues LPG-based cooking must notify the West Zone control office immediately to ensure that the transition to electric cooking is monitored and supported without disrupting the travelling public.

For the millions of travellers relying on the Western Railway network, this proactive stance aims to prevent service lapses that could arise from fuel rationing. The IRCTC emphasised that strict compliance with these directives is essential to avoid any disruption in service.

As the international situation remains fluid, this shift toward induction technology and pre-packaged meals marks a strategic pivot in how the railways manage essential services during a global resource crunch.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/