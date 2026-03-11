LPG Crisis In India: IRCTC Warns Of Possible Train Meal Disruptions, Passengers To Get Refunds

File Image |

Passengers travelling on Indian Railways may face temporary disruptions in onboard meal services as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned of potential challenges linked to LPG supply shortages.

In an advisory issued on March 10, the railway catering body directed all licensees operating static catering outlets across stations to ensure food services continue for passengers even if fuel supplies are affected.

Officials said passengers who have already pre-booked meals while reserving their tickets will receive refunds if food services are interrupted.

Advisory Issued To Catering Units

In its official communication, IRCTC instructed operators of Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars to remain prepared for possible disruptions in cooking fuel availability.

The advisory emphasised that catering units must ensure food services remain functional despite logistical challenges.

“To maintain seamless operations, you are hereby directed to implement the following measures immediately,” the instruction stated.

Ready-To-Eat Food Stock Mandatory

The catering body has asked outlets to maintain adequate stocks of Ready-To-Eat (RTE) food items so that passengers can still be served meals even if regular cooking operations are impacted.

“In addition to standard PAD and other food items, you are required to maintain a sufficient inventory of Ready-To-Eat food items within your units to meet passenger demand,” the advisory noted.

This move aims to ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience if kitchens are unable to cook fresh meals.

West Asia Conflict Behind LPG Supply Concerns

The advisory comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has triggered fears of disruptions in commercial LPG supply chains.

Commercial LPG cylinders are widely used in railway catering kitchens across the country. Any shortage could impact the functioning of base kitchens where meals are prepared before being dispatched to trains.

Base Kitchens Serve 17 Lakh Meals Daily

Railway officials said IRCTC’s base kitchen network prepares meals that are later supplied to trains through pantry cars and onboard catering services.

According to estimates, nearly 17 lakh meals are served daily through this system.

“Meals served to passengers on trains are prepared at IRCTC base kitchens. If there is any disruption in LPG availability, it will directly impact meal preparation and supply to trains,” a railway official said.

Refunds For Pre-Booked Meals

Authorities clarified that passengers who have pre-booked meals while reserving their train tickets will not suffer financial losses.

If catering services are temporarily halted due to LPG shortages, the cost of pre-booked meals will be refunded to passengers, officials said.