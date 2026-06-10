Mumbai: Central Railway Staff, Fellow Passenger Help Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby Aboard Moving Train Near Nashik | AI Generated

Mumbai: In a remarkable display of dedication and teamwork, railway staff aboard Train No. 12141 assisted in the safe delivery of a baby after a pregnant passenger went into labour between Igatpuri and Nashik in Maharashtra.

According to information shared by the Official account of DRM Mumbai CR on X (formerly Twitter) , Shri Manish Kumar, a TTI at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), promptly responded after a pregnant passenger experienced labour pain during the journey. Recognising the urgency of the situation, he immediately coordinated with Commercial Control to arrange assistance.

👏 A remarkable example of dedication and teamwork by railway staff!



While on duty in Train No. 12141, Shri Manish Kumar, TTI/CSMT, promptly responded when a pregnant passenger experienced labour pain between Igatpuri and Nashik.



With timely coordination from Commercial Control… pic.twitter.com/U4dFKpBbiF — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 9, 2026

A fellow passenger, Dr. Pooja Bharti (MBBS), who was travelling in the A1 coach, stepped forward to help and provided medical assistance during the emergency. With timely coordination by railway staff and the doctor's support, a safe delivery was conducted onboard the moving train.

Following the successful delivery, the train was given a priority stoppage at Nashik station, where the mother and newborn were safely handed over to Railway Medical authorities for further care and treatment.

The photo shared on the post shows the woman being carried on a stretcher along with her newborn baby for further treatment.

The incident has been hailed as a heartwarming example of compassion, professionalism and teamwork on Indian Railways, with the combined efforts of railway staff and a fellow passenger ensuring the well-being of both mother and child during a medical emergency.

Mulund Gets New Foot Overbridge, Easing Rush-Hour Congestion

In other news, a new footover bridge has been opened for public use at Mulund railway station on Central Railway. Constructed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the bridge is expected to improve passenger movement, reduce crowding on existing structures and enhance safety within the station premises.

The newly commissioned southern FOB is 8 metres wide and 43 metres long. Railway officials said the facility has been built to handle increasing passenger traffic and provide a smoother interchange between platforms. Mulund is one of the busiest suburban stations on the Central Railway corridor, where heavy crowds are witnessed during morning and evening peak hours.

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