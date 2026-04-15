Mumbai Local Passengers Take Note! THESE Central Railway AC EMU Services Will Run As Non-AC Trains On Harbour Line Today - Details Here

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced that several AC EMU services on the Harbour Line will operate as non-AC local trains today, April 15. According to railway officials, a total of seven AC EMU services between CSMT, Panvel, Vashi and Wadala will run as non-AC trains.

Today on date 15.04.2026, the following AC EMU service will run as Non-AC on the Harbour Line pic.twitter.com/ZMDqBKelL2 — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 15, 2026

The information was shared by DRM Mumbai CR on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter). According to the timetable, these trains will run as non-AC trains.

Currently, the reason for the change is not known. Notably, commuters have long been complaining about delays in air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Harbour Line. On January 26, Central Railway had added 14 AC locals as replacements for existing non-AC services. The Harbour Line, one of the most congested corridors of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network, faces huge passenger rush during peak hours.

Earlier in February, a report had stated that one of the primary issues of the delay faced by AC trains on the Harbour line is the time taken to ensure that the automatic doors of coaches are fully shut before departure.

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At stations such as Mankhurd, Govandi, and Chembur, passengers are often seen standing near the doors, preventing them from closing properly. Since AC locals cannot operate unless all doors are securely shut, trains end up halting longer than scheduled at platforms. Technical malfunctions in the door systems have further compounded the problem.

Meanwhile, recently, Harbour Line train services were disrupted for nearly two hours on Sunday evening after an overhead equipment (OHE) wire failure between Nerul and Juinagar stations. The incident occurred around 8:06 pm, forcing the suspension of Panvel–CSMT local services and halting several trains in the section. Railway staff rushed to the site and carried out emergency repair work.

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