Clean Harbour Project Launches Phase 2 To Revive Sassoon Dock In Mumbai |

After successfully reducing plastic waste around Apollo Bunder and the Gateway of India, the Clean Harbour Project, CHP, has now turned its focus to Sassoon Dock in Colaba. Initiated in 2019 by Jyoti Singh of the Jyoticare Benevolent Foundation, JCBF, the project has entered its second phase with a broader and more ambitious vision.

Phase 2 aims not only to clean plastic waste from the Tidal Basin waters at Sassoon Dock, but also to remove accumulated garbage on land. The initiative, titled Make Sassoon Dock Clean Again, seeks to tackle long standing pollution that has affected both the marine environment and the surrounding neighbourhood.

Restoring a historic landmark

Established in 1873, Sassoon Dock is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most significant waterfronts. Residents of Colaba say the clean up drive is an opportunity to restore its lost charm and cultural importance.

Alongside environmental efforts, the project envisions reviving the dock as a cultural hub. Plans include organising quarterly art, craft and cultural exhibitions to discourage dumping and encourage community engagement.

Community driven effort

The core team behind CHP includes members from My Dream Colaba, Colaba Advanced Locality Management, and Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness. The groups have previously collaborated with port authorities and are continuing their efforts with renewed focus.

The initiative has also received support from local representatives, including corporators and elected officials, who have backed the clean up and revival plans.

Celebrating Koli culture through festival

As part of the revival effort, a Sassoon Dock Festival has been planned to celebrate the heritage of Mumbai’s original inhabitants, the Koli community. The festival aims to showcase traditional cuisine, art, and storytelling, while creating awareness around sustainability and civic responsibility.

The event will feature workshops, street plays, and exhibitions designed to engage visitors and promote active citizenship. Organisers hope to attract at least 2,000 visitors, including families, tourists, and local residents.

Event details and future vision

The inaugural event is scheduled for April 25, 2026, from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Entrance Gate Complex of Sassoon Dock. Organisers believe this is just the beginning of a long term transformation.

By combining environmental action with cultural revival, the Clean Harbour Project aims to create a cleaner, more vibrant waterfront that reflects Mumbai’s heritage while addressing modern challenges.

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