350 Volunteers Unite To Clean Manori Beach On World Water Day, Collect 3,000 Kg Plastic Waste |

Mumbai: In a display of community action and environmental responsibility, over 350 volunteers came together at Manori Beach to mark World Water Day by undertaking a large-scale beach clean-up drive. The initiative, held from 8 am to 12 noon on Sunday resulted in the collection of nearly 3,000 kilograms of plastic waste. Volunteers filled more than 400 garbage bags with single-use plastic, which was subsequently sent for recycling.

'A total of 11 educational institutions and colleges actively participated in the drive, with students representing NSS, NCC, and Green Clubs contributing significantly to the effort. Their enthusiastic involvement underscored the growing awareness among youth about environmental conservation," said Founder of Mission Green Mumbai, Subhajit Mukherjee.

The clean-up initiative was supported through a CSR partnership with Leave India Foundation. Organizers described the event as the beginning of a sustained movement to restore and preserve the cleanliness of Manori Beach. Despite the significant progress made, it is estimated that nearly 100 tonnes of plastic waste still remains to be cleared from the area.

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Calling for continued public participation, the team has urged more citizens to join hands under the banner of Mission Green Mumbai. The initiative aims to carry out regular clean-up activities throughout the year and foster long-term environmental stewardship.

"With collective effort and sustained momentum, such initiatives promise to transform Mumbai’s coastline into a cleaner and healthier ecosystem," Mukherjee added.

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