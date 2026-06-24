Mumbai Local Murder Case: Accused Arrested For Stabbing 22-Year-Old Salesman To Death On Moving Churchgate-Nalasopara Train

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested the accused who allegedly stabbed a passenger to death aboard a Churchgate–Nallasopara local train on Wednesday around 10:05 pm.

The accused has been identified as Roshan Suvarna (30), who was apprehended in Kurla, Mumbai. According to the report, police arrested Suvarna following an investigation into the incident.

Passenger killed after altercation

Suvarna is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old passenger to death inside a first-class compartment of a Churchgate–Nallasopara fast local train following an argument over keeping the coach door open during heavy rainfall.

The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, a resident of Virar, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed for medical treatment. Lohar was travelling in the first-class coach of Train No. 90663 when the incident occurred between Andheri and Borivali stations. He worked as a salesman for a private company in Andheri and was returning home from work at the time.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lohar and Suvarna were travelling in the same compartment after the train departed from Churchgate at 10:05 pm. As heavy rain lashed the city, Lohar reportedly requested Suvarna to close the coach door, which allegedly led to a heated argument between the two passengers.

Accused fled from train

During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, causing serious injuries.

Police said that when the train reached Platform No. 6 at Borivali station at around 11:04 pm, Suvarna jumped from the moving train before it came to a complete halt and fled the station premises.

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