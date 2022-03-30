e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Express train between Ambarnath and Badlapur stalled for 45 minutes

The news comes students from class 10 and 12 have to appear for their board exams.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Representative Image | File

Owing to a break down of mail express engine, the train between Ambarnath and Badlapur was stalled for nearly 45 minutes, from 7.05 am to 7.50 am.

"Train 22108 Latur to CSMT has stopped between Badlapur - Ambernath section due to trouble in engine. Time 7.05am onwards. Trains running from Karjat/Badlapur/Ambernath towards Kalyan/CSMT side are likely to be affected. All efforts are being taken to solve the problem," the CR said in a statement.

The train's operations were re-started by 7.50am and is plying as normal.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:33 AM IST