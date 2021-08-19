Mumbai: Loans at 5-­6% interest rate for flood-hit traders in Konkan

Advertisement

Traders, shop owners and professionals who were affected by the recent floods in Konkan region and parts of western Maharashtra will receive a loan from the district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) at a concessional interest rate of 5% to 6%. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with the district central cooperative banks of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, on Wednesday.

This decision comes days after the state government’s announcement to provide Rs 50,000 to traders, shop owners and professionals affected in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts under the recently announced Rs 11,500 crore relief package. Of this, the government will spend Rs 1,500 crore on financial assistance to flood-hit villagers, Rs 3,000 crore for reconstruction and Rs 7,000 crore for disaster mitigation measures.

The government will provide Rs 5,000 for each family whose homes were damaged due to the floods and Rs 5,000 each for the damage to utensils and other cooking material. For the loss of animals, the government will provide Rs 40,000 per milking animal.

The government will also provide Rs 1,50,000 per household that was destroyed, Rs 50,000 for those whose house has suffered 50% damages and Rs 25,000 for those whose homes have been 25% damaged. Also, Rs 10,000 will be handed over for partial loss of fishing boat and nets, Rs 25,000 for complete damage and Rs 5,000 each for partial and complete loss of fishing nets.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:22 AM IST