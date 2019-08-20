Mumbai: Loan consultant held for cheating city businessman

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police have arrested a man, Samir Das (43), for cheating the complainant, Sanjay Shetye (45), of Rs 3.5 crore in 2015.

The accused had forged the signatures of the complainant and transferred Rs 3.5 crore through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) method. Das was arrested from New Delhi and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

According to police sources, in 2015, Shetye had approached the Bandra-Kurla Complex branch of Central Bank of India to avail a loan. Shetye was then introduced to Das, a loan consultant, who sanctioned the loan and asked for signed cheques from the complainant on the pretext of using it for processing fees.

However, a few days later, Shetye was shocked to find out that out of the availed loan, Rs 3 crore was transferred from his account through RTGS and only Rs 50 lakh was remaining.

Shetye immediately approached the bank and sought Das' help, only to be left helpless as the latter switched off his phone and vanished.

After realising he has been cheated, Shetye approached police and registered a complaint, which was later transferred to EOW. During the investigation, it was revealed Das had changed his phone number and went untraceable in 2015.

Four years later, the EOW police received a tip-off about Das being spotted in New Delhi. Subsequently, on August 11, a team landed in Delhi and tracked Das' location to a temple.

The search led police to Das, who was seen standing in the queue at a temple. He was identified and brought to Mumbai. During the investigation, Das said he had taken up a spiritual life and gave up his profession as a loan consultant.

He was produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him to police custody till August 21, said police. Meanwhile, police are probing the money trail to find out where did Das use the money.