Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Mumbai likely to receive light rainfall along with thunderstorms from November 14 to 16

Some parts of Mumbai region especially Thane interiors, Navi Mumbai-Panvel and South Mumbai could get light rains and thunderstorms on from Sunday to Tuesday, November 14 to 16.

South Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra will start getting rains & thunderstorms from this weekend. Sunday onwards Western Maharashtra, North Konkan, Marathwada will also get thunderstorms.


The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in southern states due to formation of Depression in Bay of Bengal.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:00 PM IST
