Mumbai: Level-I Fire Reported At Timber Godown In Govandi; Emergency Teams Rush To Spot | Representative Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a timber godown in Govandi on Saturday morning, prompting the mobilisation of emergency services. The incident was reported at 8:40 am by the city police control room, following which firefighting and emergency teams were rushed to the spot.

According to the information received, the fire occurred at a timber godown located at Plot No. 2 on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur Janta Market, near Kuba Masjid in New Gautam Nagar, Govandi.

After reaching the location and assessing the situation, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the incident a Level-I fire at 8:56 am.

Following the report of the blaze, multiple agencies were mobilised to handle the situation. Teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade were deployed at the site to carry out firefighting operations. Personnel from Mumbai Police were also present, along with an ambulance from the 108 emergency service and ward staff.

Officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported in connection with the incident so far.

Fire Alert In Bhandup

This news comes in the same day when a fire broke out at multiple shops near Bhandup railway station road (west) near Dreams Mall and close to the residence of MP Sanjay Dina Patil. Fire brigade teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Efforts are currently underway to bring the situation under control.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/