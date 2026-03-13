Maharashtra Makes High Rise Fire Fighting Vehicles Mandatory For All Civic Bodies Approving Buildings Above 70 Metres

All civic corporations and special planning authorities across Maharashtra have been directed to deploy High Rise Fire Fighting Vehicles (HRFFVs) to tackle fire incidents in high-rise buildings. | X - @PanvelCorp

Mumbai: All civic corporations and special planning authorities across Maharashtra have been directed to deploy High Rise Fire Fighting Vehicles (HRFFVs) to tackle fire incidents in high-rise buildings. A state government directive issued on Thursday makes it mandatory for authorities approving building plans above 70 metres to ensure the availability of such vehicles.

One HRFFV Per Fire Station Mandated in New Circular

Civic corporations will station at least one HRFFV at each fire station, according to a circular issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD). The State Director of the Fire and Emergency Services Directorate has been

asked to submit a compliance report on action taken by civic corporations and special planning authorities, the circular said.

Rising Building Heights Outpace Existing Response Times

According to the UDD, several major cities in Maharashtra now have buildings exceeding 100 metres in height. The response time prescribed under national standards is five minutes in cities and 15 minutes in rural areas. However, because of narrow lanes and heavy traffic, the response time in some cases exceeds 20 minutes.

The UDD said existing firefighting systems often prove inadequate during fires in high-rise buildings. Pumps on conventional fire engines cannot supply water above 100 metres, making firefighting operations more difficult. It has therefore become necessary for civic corporations and special planning authorities that permit buildings taller than 70 metres to have HRFFVs.

11 Civic Bodies Currently Approve Plans for Buildings Over 70 Metres

At present, 11 civic corporations – Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, MiraBhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Pune, PimpriChinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik – approve building plans exceeding 70 metres, roughly equivalent to 21 to 23 floors.

Special planning authorities such as the MMRDA, CIDCO, MHADA, MIDC, NAINA, and the Pune and Nagpur Metro politan Region Development Authorities also approve such buildings.

However, barring Mumbai, no other civic body currently has firefighting engines equipped to tackle fires in buildings above 70 metres. Although Nagpur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar have procured newer fire engines, these too cannot reach beyond the 70-metre mark, sources said.

