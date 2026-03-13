Maharashtra Proposes Reclassification Of Leopards To Schedule II To Ease Prosecution For Self-Defence Killings

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday said the state cabinet has approved a proposal to reclassify leopards from Schedule I to Schedule II under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a move aimed at addressing the rising human–leopard conflict across the state. | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday said the state cabinet has approved a proposal to reclassify leopards from Schedule I to Schedule II under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a move aimed at addressing the rising human–leopard conflict across the state.

The proposed change would ensure that people who kill a leopard in self-defence are not prosecuted.

State to Seek Centre's Nod After Calling Attention Motion in Assembly

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA Satyajit Deshmukh in the Assembly, Naik said the state government will now seek approval from the Centre to formalise the reclassification.

The proposal comes amid increasing leopard sightings in human settlements, which officials attribute to shrinking forest habitats and expanding urban and rural development.

“Once leopards are moved to Schedule II, people will not face legal action if a leopard that has entered human habitation and poses a threat is killed in self-defence or to protect others,” Naik told the House.

Schedule I Status Currently Mandates Stringent Penalties

At present, leopards are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, which grants the highest level of protection and prescribes stringent penalties for hunting or killing protected species.

Naik also said the forest department has been instructed to declare leopards that enter human settlements and cause fatalities as “man-eaters”, allowing authorities to initiate stricter control measures.

Providing an update on conflict-management measures, the minister said Maharashtra had earlier proposed sterilising 150 leopards to control their population. The Union government has permitted the capture and sterilisation of five female leopards on a pilot basis.

Patrolling Stepped Up

Forest officials have stepped up patrolling in areas prone to human–leopard encounters. Schools in such regions have also been advised to keep flexible timings, particularly where leopard sightings are frequent.

The state is also expanding the capacity of wildlife rescue centres to house captured big cats and other carnivores. Some captured leopards may be relocated to zoos and wildlife rescue facilities in other states after obtaining approvals from the Central Zoo Authority, Naik said.

The proposal to reclassify leopards, the minister added, is part of a broader strategy to balance wildlife conservation with public safety in regions where human settlements increasingly overlap with forest habitats.

