'Elderly Forced To Stand In Heat For LPG Cylinders': Says Congress MLA Amin Patel Amid Shortage

Mumbai: Congress MLA Amin Patel has expressed concern over the growing demand and shortage of LPG cylinders after witnessing long queues of residents outside gas distribution shops in the city. Patel said he was shocked to see large numbers of people standing in line with empty cylinders while he was travelling from home to the Vidhan Bhavan.

Speaking during an interaction with IANS, Patel said the scene caught his attention as he passed two LPG shops on the way. According to him, women, children, young people and several others were standing outside with their old cylinders, waiting in long queues in the hope of getting a new cylinder.

The MLA said he was particularly surprised to see elderly citizens also standing in the queues, adding that even in the heat, they were waiting outside these shops with their cylinders so that they could take gas home and ensure that children in their families have food to eat.

He further stated that the demand for LPG cylinders has surged significantly not only in Mumbai but across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. “Today, in Mumbai, in Maharashtra and in this country, there is a huge demand for LPG. People are not getting LPG,” he said.

Patel added that the government has taken immediate steps to address the issue and ensure LPG supply to residents in Mumbai, Maharashtra and other regions of the country.

Highlighting the wider impact of the shortage, the MLA said he has received information that cooking activities under the mid-day meal programme in schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have nearly come to a halt due to the lack of LPG cylinders.

