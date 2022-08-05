e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel | FPJ

A level 2 fire broke out in Wadia Hospital at Acharya Dhonde Marg in Mumbai's Parel.

The incident was reported at 6.52 pm and the fire brigade and police were rushed to the spot.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Patients in the nearest wards have been shifted to safe place with the help of hospital staff.

Fire has been brought under control and patients in the nearest wards shifted to safe places.

Read Also
BEST in Mumbai hires a second female bus driver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel

Bihar hooch tragedy: Thirteen more die in Chapra

Bihar hooch tragedy: Thirteen more die in Chapra

Mumbai: Kesarkar alleges Sena-BJP talks halted after induction of Rane in cabinet, slams leader for...

Mumbai: Kesarkar alleges Sena-BJP talks halted after induction of Rane in cabinet, slams leader for...

Thane: 4 jobless youth arrested for kidnapping businessman and demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom

Thane: 4 jobless youth arrested for kidnapping businessman and demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...