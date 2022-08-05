Mumbai: Level 2 fire doused at Wadia Hospital in Parel | FPJ

A level 2 fire broke out in Wadia Hospital at Acharya Dhonde Marg in Mumbai's Parel.

The incident was reported at 6.52 pm and the fire brigade and police were rushed to the spot.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Patients in the nearest wards have been shifted to safe place with the help of hospital staff.

Fire has been brought under control and patients in the nearest wards shifted to safe places.

