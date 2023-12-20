Mumbai: Legal Action Against Unidentified Man Accused Of Pasting Unauthorised Advertisements Inside Metros

Representative image

The Metro has filed a case against an individual for alleged disfigurement. An unidentified individual has been placing advertisements inside the metro.

According to the police report, on December 17, at 3 p.m., a Metro (train no. 1002) arrived at Versova Station, and all commuters disembarked. Vivek Koli (46), a security guard from Malad West and an employee of Metro-1, proceeded to his duty, which involved inspecting the metro's interior for forgotten items and checking for any suspicious activities. Koli discovered that someone had affixed advertisements inside the metro.

During his inspection, Koli found that an unidentified individual had affixed the 'GEt~INSTANt~LOAN'' advertisement on the inside of Metro doors, near the seats, and on the window glasses. The advertisements covered areas with instructional content.

At 3:28 p.m., another metro (train no. 1005) arrived at Versova Station, and Security Guard Koli found the same advertisements throughout the interior of the metro. The same situation occurred in the third metro (train no. 1012). Furthermore, the advertisements were found inside the Metro lift at Andheri station.

Subsequently, the Metro filed an FIR against an unidentified individual under Section 3 of the Maharashtra State Prevention of Diversion of Property Act, along with sections 62 and 72 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act.