Mumbai: BMC Issues Second Notice To Metro Line 6 Contractor Over Unpaid ₹1.3 Crore Bill For Reservoir Pipeline Damage

Andheri pipeline burst |

Mumbai: The BMC is yet to receive Rs.1.3 crore in charges to Metro Line 6 contractor for damage caused to Veravali reservoirs main inlet pipeline that led to disruption of water supply in Andheri. So, the civic body will now send a second notice to warn the contractor to face serious consequences if they fail to pay the bill, said the civic sources.

A contracting firm had damaged 1800 mm water pipeline in the Seepz area on November 30. The pipeline burst affected water supply in several areas such as Andheri East and West, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Kurla and Ghatkopar areas for four days. The pipeline was repaired after 50 hours, while the residents of affected areas had to depend on tankers and bottled water. So, the BMC slapped a bill on the contractor on December 6. The amount was charged for water wastage and repair charges, including a penalty that had to be paid immediately.

The notice was sent by assistant engineer, water works of K-east ward Andheri to M/s Eagle Infra India Limited, GM/Civil/Mumbai (DMRC) and Director Projects, Metro, MMRDA. However, even after 10 days, the contractor is yet to pay the bill, confirmed the civic official. "As per our estimate one crore litres of water was wasted after the pipe burst. Since the contracting firm is not willing to pay the bill, a second notice will be sent to them. A strict action such as stopping work or legal action can be taken against them," said a senior civic official of Hydrualic Engineering department. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects ) did not comment.

In a similar incident last week, the BMC had sent a bill of Rs.3.27 lakh to the contractor responsible for the damage to a pipeline at Dahisar east. A 300 mm pipeline was damaged near the Dahisar toll plaza on the Western Express Highway during maintenance work carried out by a private contractor on December 4.