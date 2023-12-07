Mumbai: BJP Corporator Asks BMC To Give Monetary Compensation To Residents Who Faced Water Shortage Due To Pipeline Burst In Andheri

X

Mumbai: BJP corporator Pankaj Yadav has asked BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to give monetary compensation to residents who did not receive a single drop of water due to the water pipeline burst at Andheri East on November 30. On the other hand, Congress corporator, Ravi Raja said that the penalty amount imposed on the contractor is very less and that it should have been more.

On November 30, 1800 mm diameter pipeline burst at Seepz near the Indian oil petrol pump while construction of Metro railway. The said main line was connected to Veravali reservoir. For around four days, citizens of Malad, Andheri, Chandivali, Vile parle, Santacruz, Bandra, Ghatkopar and Kurla did not get tap water. BMC supplied water through tankers but it was not sufficient for the people. After completion of repair work and restoration of water, BMC had imposed Rs 1.33 crores penalty to M/s Eagle Infra India Limited, a contractor for damaging the pipeline.

Pankaj Yadav put the demand before the BMC commissioner that people had to face hardship due to water cuts. They were physically and mentally disturbed therefore they are liable for compensation.

Former corporator raises questions over penalty amount

On the other hand, a former Congress corporator and opposition leader in BMC raised questions over the penalty amount. “While working on Metro 6 line, due to contractor's negligence there was a damage to water pipeline causing disruption to water supply in many parts of the city. Lacs of Mumbaikars suffered for more than 5 days. Even BMC engineers worked tirelessly to repair the damage and in spite of this the contractor is penalised only for 1.3 crores? Why? I am sure the cost of repair must be much more than that? And what about the sufferings of people? The fine should be such that contractor should feel pinch of it. It should teach a lesson to all the contractors in future whose recklessness cause a trouble to Mumbaikars.. @mybmc,” said Raja in his tweet.