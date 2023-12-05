Mumbai: Leader Of Junior Artist Association Faces Extortion Charges; Case Filed For Threats & Demanding ₹25,000

Representative Image

A case has been filed against Sarfuddin Shaikh, the leader of the Junior Artist Association, and his two associates for alleged threats and demanding extortion of Rs 25,000. The complainants are partners of JOHN CAST, a company that casts junior artists and provides them with opportunities in the film industry.

According to the MIDC police, Digambar Solav (32), Santosh Koli, and Tarbej Ahdam established JOHN CAST company in 2005. The company is involved in casting junior artists and facilitating opportunities for them in the film industry. On December 3, the three partners brought 40 junior artists to the Times Square Building on A.K. Road in Andheri East around 3 p.m. for a shooting. During the shoot, Junior Artist Association leader Sarfuddin Shaikh, along with Wasim Big, and Sohai Shaikh arrived at the location.

Sohail confronted the partners, questioning why his artists were not given work. He argued that they had no right to operate in that area. Solav responded, stating that Indian citizens have the right to work anywhere in the country as per the constitution. Sarfuddin countered, claiming that he only decided whatever happened in the film industry, and demanded Rs 25,000 for them to work in the film industry. He warned them that they could only work after paying him.

Solav refused to comply with the demand for money, leading Sohail to verbally abuse and threaten him with harm. Fearing for his safety, Solav fled the scene and arrived at the MIDC police. He has filed an FIR against Sarfuddin Shaikh from Andheri West, Wasim Big from Andheri West, and Sohail Shaikh from Dadar East under sections 34 (common intention), 385 (extortion), 504 (breach of peace), and 506 (2) (intimidation) of the India Penal Code on December 4.