Mumbai: Lawyers Temporarily Withdraw Strike After Assurance From Chief Justice On Court Transfers

The Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court Bar Association on Friday temporarily withdrew their strike after the meeting with chief justice of Bombay high court, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, wherein it was assured that no further courts would be transferred from the existing building at Kalaghoda.

Lawyers had called for hunger strike from December 21

The lawyers had called for a chain hunger strike starting from December 21. After observing strike for two days, the Association said it would continue from January 2, if the authorities failed to either stop or resolve the issue.

Besides, in the statement released on Friday, the association said, during the meeting it placed a demand that all the sessions court should be located in one building only. The statement said that chief justice has agreed on this and gave directions to Principal judge to do structural audit of current building.

Besides the chief justice has directed bar association to find a suitable place to house all the sessions courts at one place. Further, the Chief justice agreed to 'do all the representation with the state government and any other authority and gave all necessary directions to principal judge.'

Association had complained of being kept in dark

The members of the association had gone on hunger strike and had claimed that the association has been kept in dark and it was only when they saw some of the courts trying to wind up records to be shifted to Mazgaon court. The sources claimed that the courts which were transferred and are made functional from January 2 in the new Mazgaon building.

The new 17-storey, centrally air-conditioned Mazgaon court building was inaugurated in April this year. The new building was made to house 21 magistrate courts and 21 city civil and sessions court. However, the Bar Association of the city civil and sessions courts have opposed to the transfer of the civil and sessions courts from the main building premises of Kalaghoda.