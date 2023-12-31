FPJ Cyber Secure: Female Lawyer & Accomplice Arrested For Duping Woman Of ₹55.35 Lakh In YouTube Task Scam | FPJ Cyber Secure

South Mumbai cyber cell has arrested two people in a cyber fraud case. The arrested individuals include a woman who is a lawyer by profession. It is alleged that these people cheated a woman of Rs 55.35 lakh by assigning her the task of liking a link on YouTube. This news was published by the Free Press Journal on August 13.

According to information received from the South cyber cell, Hemangi Jhunjhunwala (47) had lodged a complaint that a girl named Arya had sent her a message on WhatsApp, offering her a part-time job related to liking videos on YouTube.

Details of scam

Accepting this offer, Jhunjhunwala began the work of liking videos for which she was paid. Cyber fraudsters had offered her a paid task and convinced her to deposit a total of Rs 55.35 lakh in different bank accounts.

When this matter was reported to the cyber cell, they investigated and found that out of the Rs 55.35 lakh transferred by Jhunjhunwala, Rs 14.50 lakh had gone to a bank account in Nagpur. This bank account is in the name of Kanchan General Store and Wholesaler and Imitation Jewellery. While investigating this matter, when the police reached Nagpur, they reached the account holder of this bank account, Kanchan Meshram, interrogated her, and then discovered that Salma Ali, her friend, had opened an account in the bank using Meshram's documents.

Meshram told the police that Ali opened a bank account using her documents and uses that account to trap people. Meshram filed an FIR against Salma Sujat Ali (38) and Gajendra Ekunkar (39) at Pardi Police Station in Nagpur on October 15. When the police went to that bank account to get information about it, they found out that Rs 3 crore had been deposited in that bank account within two days.

Even after completing tasks, accused did not give her any money

The police officer of South Cyber Cell said that when they received the complaint of this fraud, they investigated it and found that the maximum amount of money was transferred to one bank account, and they had frozen that bank account. There was a total of Rs 17 lakh in that bank account.

Jhunjhunwala had transferred a total of Rs 55.35 lakh in 5 major transactions. The accused had lured her to earn more money through tasks, due to which she kept taking paid tasks by paying money for three days. After completing the tasks, when she asked for payment, the accused did not give her the money. The police arrested the accused Salma Sujat Ali, a lawyer, and her associate Gajendra Ekunkar from Nagpur and brought them to Mumbai. They produced both of them in court, where the court sent them to police custody.

The lawyer of the accused, Yusuf Ansari, said in court that the accused have money in their bank accounts but they have no connection with this fraud. Complainant Hemangi Jhunjhunwala resides in Walkeshwar, and her office is in the Fort area. Jhunjhunwala has a business importing synthetic rubber.