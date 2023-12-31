 FPJ Cyber Secure: 31-Year-Old Techie Loses Over ₹3.57 Lakh In Online Cab Booking Scam
The techie from Bhayandar, employed with a private firm in Mumbai, was cheated of more than Rs.3.57 lakh while booking a cab online to visit Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
FPJ Cyber Secure: 31-Year-Old Techie Loses Over ₹3.57 Lakh In Online Cab Booking Scam | Representational Image

In the latest case of cyber fraud, a 31-year-old techie from Bhayandar, employed with a private firm in Mumbai, was cheated of more than Rs.3.57 lakh while booking a cab online to visit Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur, pilgrimages near Nashik. The complainant came across the website of a travel agency while searching for cab services on the platform of a reputed online search engine.

Details of scam

He contacted the number given on the website and confirmed the booking. However, when the process of making an advance payment of Rs.150 failed due to technical glitches on the website, the complainant contacted, on the same number, the person on the other side who identified himself as Vijay Singh assured him to help take the booking process further and sent a link to the complainant's WhatsApp number.

Minutes later, he received a transaction message from his bank, notifying about a sum of Rs. 2,71,980 being debited from his credit card account. He immediately contacted the customer care of the bank and asked them to block the credit card. But fraudsters did not stop here; the complainant received two back-to-back transaction messages that Rs. 62,498 and Rs.22,999 had been siphoned from his credit card linked to another bank.

Case registered at Navghar police station

The techie had lost a total of Rs. 3,57,477 to the online fraud. An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act-2000 was registered against the fraudster at the Navghar police station on Sunday. Further investigations were ongoing.

