Bihar Cyber Fraud: 8 Held In Nawada For Luring Men Online In Paying Hefty Money For 'Impregnating Women' |

Patna: Police have arrested eight members of a gang in Bihar`s Nawada district on charge of luring men by offering them hefty money for ‘impregnating’ women who were unable to conceive a child with their partners.

Shockingly, cyber criminals named their gang as ‘All India Pregnant Job' (Baby Birth Service) as they lured men into their nefarious design by operating through social media.

Police said that the accused charged a registration fee of Rs 750 from those who fell into their trap and subsequently they also demanded security money, anywhere from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

Raids Conducted, Multiple Accused Held

While confirming the arrests, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalyan Anand said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter following a tip off. He said that police conducted raids on the premises of the main accused, Munna Kumar at Chitgurma village under Mufassil police station limits in Nawada district and arrested eight members of the gang on Saturday. The main accused Munna Kumar is still at large, he added.

Police officers said that some accused managed to escape during the raid. He said that nine smartphones and a printer were recovered from the possession of the nabbed accused. An FIR has been registered against 26 accused including eight nabbed cyber criminals in this connection. It has yet to be ascertained how many people were duped of their hard earned money.