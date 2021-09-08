Raosaheb Danve travels in Mumbai local train, reviews passenger amenities

Junior Railway Minister Raosaheb Danve travelled in a suburban train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities and is scheduled to review the bullet train and Delhi-JNPT Dedicated Freight Corridor projects during his first visit to the city after taking charge of the new portfolio.

Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station, Railway officials said.

During the 20 to 25-minute-long journey, he interacted with passengers and media persons, they said.

The minister then inspected various passenger amenities at Dadar, one of the busiest railway stations in the metropolis, the officials said.

Later, Danve cancelled his scheduled visit to adjoining Thane and travelled by another suburban train to reach Matunga, which entered record books three years ago for being the first railway station with all-women staff.

Danve is visiting Mumbai for the first time after taking charge as Union Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mines in July. (PTI)