Rainfall
07/09/2021, 8:30 am To
08/09/2021, 8:30 am.
Belapur - 57.70 mm
Nerul - 64.90 mm
Vashi - 88.00 mm
Koparkhairne- 94.60 mm
Airoli - 63.70 mm
---------------------------------------
Average - 73.78 mm
Total Rainfall- 2695.90 mm
Incidence
Tree Fall - 01
Morabe dam
Rainfall - 23.80 mm
Total Rainfall - 3222.60 mm
Dam Level - 85.70 mtr
Hightide
12.48 PM - 4.56 mtr
01.01 AM - 4.39 mtr
Junior Railway Minister Raosaheb Danve travelled in a suburban train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities and is scheduled to review the bullet train and Delhi-JNPT Dedicated Freight Corridor projects during his first visit to the city after taking charge of the new portfolio.
Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station, Railway officials said.
During the 20 to 25-minute-long journey, he interacted with passengers and media persons, they said.
The minister then inspected various passenger amenities at Dadar, one of the busiest railway stations in the metropolis, the officials said.
Later, Danve cancelled his scheduled visit to adjoining Thane and travelled by another suburban train to reach Matunga, which entered record books three years ago for being the first railway station with all-women staff.
Danve is visiting Mumbai for the first time after taking charge as Union Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mines in July. (PTI)
Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.
A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed.
According to the BMC, 71,61,427 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine, while 28,80,152 have received both shots.
So far, 91,49,489 beneficiaries have been given Covishield, while the indigenous vaccine Covaxin has been administered to 8,59,343 and Russia-made Sputnik V to 32,747 people, the figures showed.
Maharashtra reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 64,93,698 and death toll to 1,37,897. The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a slight uptick compared to Monday when the state had reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities.
With 3,581 recovered patients discharged from hospitals, the total of recoveries climbed to 63,04,336.
There are 3,06,524 people in home quarantine, 2,021 in institutional quarantine and 47,926 active patients. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)