NEET exams: Maharashtra govt to review medical entrance exam

Days after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra's Minister for Medical Education, Amit Deshmukh said, "The scrapping of NEET by Tamil Nadu government has given rise to new discussions if the common medical entrance test is right for states or not and what will be better for students' future."