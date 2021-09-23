Today’s High Tide:
1307 hrs - 4.23 mtr
(Next day 24.09.2021) 0142 hrs - 4.23 mtr
Low tide :
1913 hrs – 0.71 mtr
(Next day 24.09.2021) 0716hrs – 1.31mtr
Avg rainfall- dt. 22.09.2021- 0800hrs to dt. 23.09.2021- 0800hrs
CT- 6.50 mm
ES- 8.96 mm
WS- 5.88 mm
Days after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students.
Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra's Minister for Medical Education, Amit Deshmukh said, "The scrapping of NEET by Tamil Nadu government has given rise to new discussions if the common medical entrance test is right for states or not and what will be better for students' future."
Ahead of crucial civic elections in Maharashtra, the state Cabinet comprising ministers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Wednesday cleared a proposal to open wards to elect three contestants except for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The proposal submitted by the state Urban Development Department was cleared in the cabinet meeting.
"Except BMC, the rest of municipal corporations will have three candidates in each ward. The proposal is cleared by the cabinet today. The rules will be amended accordingly," Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,608 new COVID-19 cases, up 477 from a day ago, and 48 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,31,237 and the toll to 1,38,664.
With 4,285 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,49,029. Maharashtra now has 39,984 active cases.
