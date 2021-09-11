In a shocking incident, a 30-year old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and has sustained serious injuries as a rod was put in her private parts, said the police.
The police have arrested a man accused of raping the woman, stated the police
Maharashtra has reported 4154 new COVID-19 cases, 4524 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.
As per the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 64,91,179.
The state has 49,812 active COVID-19 cases. The overall recoveries of the state have gone up to 62,99,760 and the death toll is 1,38,061
Slamming the Shiv Sena, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is anti-Hindu.
Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "Maharashtra government is imposing restrictions at the time of festivals. It is wrong. This is an anti-Hindu government. They think of restrictions only when Hindu festivals are there. Except for Hindus, there is no restriction in the festival of any religion. Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP."
