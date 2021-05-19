Mumbai: Latest Updates on May 19

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 28,438 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 1,822 compared to Monday's detections, and 679 deaths, the state health department said. The state's overall case tally now stands at 54,33,506 and the toll at 83,777, it said.

A total of 52,898 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 49,27,480. The state is now left with 4,19,727 active cases. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra now stands at 90.69 per cent, while the mortality rate is 1.54 per cent, the statement said, adding the case positivity rate continues to be at 17.2 per cent, as per the department.