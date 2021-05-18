Calm after the storm: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs in next 24 hours

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, even as the city bid a welcome farewell to Cyclone Tauktae, having been at its receiving end on Monday. Meanwhile, there was the veritable calm after the storm on Tuesday; the weather in the city turned pleasant, with light rainfall and the maximum temperature dipped to 26.9° C at Santacruz and 27.4° C at Colaba in the daytime. The forecast on IMD Mumbai's website says that the maximum temperature will hover between 31 and 33° C for the next 24 to 48 hours. “Due to changes in weather and heavy rains in and around Mumbai between Sunday and Monday the temperature dipped. As the cyclone effect will wear off, the temperature in the city will rise too,” said an IMD official.
According to weathermen, the city received its highest ever 24-hour downpour recorded in May, between Monday and Tuesday. The IMD's Mumbai centre said, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded 230.3mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 207.6mm rain in the same period.
As per the IMD, rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered extremely heavy.
As per data shared by the popular private weather blog 'Vagaries of Weather', previous rainfall records for the month for May show that as much as 190.8mm rainfall was recorded on May 19, 2000, at Santacruz, while at Colaba, the previous highest rainfall record in May was 128 mm, on May 31, 2000. However, the fury poured on by Cyclone Tauktae has demolished those records.
Vineet Kumar, a researcher on cyclones in the north Indian Ocean at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, tweeted on Tuesday: “Mumbai (Santacruz): 230 mm in last 24 hours due to cyclone effect, this is the highest 24hours rain in Mumbai in May in the recorded history”.
Rainfall received (areawise) in the last 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday)*
(Source IMD and Vagaries of Weather)
Juhu: 330mm
Malad: 321mm
Kandivali West: 318 mm
Borivali West: 313mm
Vakola: 307mm
Ram Mandir: 303mm
Andheri: 292mm
Dahisar: 289mm
Dahanu: 283mm
Goregaon West: 279mm
Grant Road: 273mm
Dadar (w) : 272 mm
Century Bazaar: 249mm
Vile Parle West: 241mm
Worli: 238mm
Santacruz IMD: 230mm
Mira Road: 224mm
CSTM: 218mm
Colaba IMD: 208mm
Thane: 206mm
Byculla: 199mm
Cuff Parade: 189mm
Bandra West,Bhendi Bazaar: 186mm
Sandhurst Road: 181mm
Nariman Point: 178mm
Masjid Bunder: 171mm
Kings Circle: 166mm
Marol: 161mm
GTB railway Stn, Sion Koliwada: 152mm
Parel: 139mm
Lalbaug: 133mm
Vikhroli:128mm
Bhandup, Reay Road, Kasarvadavali (Thane) :122mm
Ghatkopar East, Wadala: 116mm
Chembur: 97mm
Airoli: 84mm
Ghansoli: 83mm
Mumbra: 81mm
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)