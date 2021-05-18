Calm after the storm: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs in next 24 hours

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, even as the city bid a welcome farewell to Cyclone Tauktae, having been at its receiving end on Monday. Meanwhile, there was the veritable calm after the storm on Tuesday; the weather in the city turned pleasant, with light rainfall and the maximum temperature dipped to 26.9° C at Santacruz and 27.4° C at Colaba in the daytime. The forecast on IMD Mumbai's website says that the maximum temperature will hover between 31 and 33° C for the next 24 to 48 hours. “Due to changes in weather and heavy rains in and around Mumbai between Sunday and Monday the temperature dipped. As the cyclone effect will wear off, the temperature in the city will rise too,” said an IMD official.

According to weathermen, the city received its highest ever 24-hour downpour recorded in May, between Monday and Tuesday. The IMD's Mumbai centre said, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded 230.3mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Tuesday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 207.6mm rain in the same period.

As per the IMD, rainfall above 204.5 mm is considered extremely heavy.

As per data shared by the popular private weather blog 'Vagaries of Weather', previous rainfall records for the month for May show that as much as 190.8mm rainfall was recorded on May 19, 2000, at Santacruz, while at Colaba, the previous highest rainfall record in May was 128 mm, on May 31, 2000. However, the fury poured on by Cyclone Tauktae has demolished those records.

Vineet Kumar, a researcher on cyclones in the north Indian Ocean at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, tweeted on Tuesday: “Mumbai (Santacruz): 230 mm in last 24 hours due to cyclone effect, this is the highest 24hours rain in Mumbai in May in the recorded history”.

Rainfall received (areawise) in the last 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday)*

(Source IMD and Vagaries of Weather)

Juhu: 330mm

Malad: 321mm

Kandivali West: 318 mm

Borivali West: 313mm

Vakola: 307mm

Ram Mandir: 303mm

Andheri: 292mm

Dahisar: 289mm

Dahanu: 283mm

Goregaon West: 279mm

Grant Road: 273mm

Dadar (w) : 272 mm

Century Bazaar: 249mm

Vile Parle West: 241mm

Worli: 238mm

Santacruz IMD: 230mm

Mira Road: 224mm

CSTM: 218mm

Colaba IMD: 208mm

Thane: 206mm

Byculla: 199mm

Cuff Parade: 189mm

Bandra West,Bhendi Bazaar: 186mm

Sandhurst Road: 181mm

Nariman Point: 178mm

Masjid Bunder: 171mm

Kings Circle: 166mm

Marol: 161mm

GTB railway Stn, Sion Koliwada: 152mm

Parel: 139mm

Lalbaug: 133mm

Vikhroli:128mm

Bhandup, Reay Road, Kasarvadavali (Thane) :122mm

Ghatkopar East, Wadala: 116mm

Chembur: 97mm

Airoli: 84mm

Ghansoli: 83mm

Mumbra: 81mm