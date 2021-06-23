Mumbai: Latest updates on June 23

Nurses from 24 dists including 1300 nurses of Mumbai's JJ Hospital participate in 48-hr strike over various pending demands including promotion and COVID allowance
Today’s Weather forecast
One or two spells of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs.
Today’s High tide
10.53 am - 4.57 mtr
10.47 pm - 4.04 mtr
Low tide
4.50 pm - 1.79 mtr
Mumbai: 44-yr-old woman died allegedly by suicide along with her minor son by jumping from her flat in Chandiwali area
Police arrest Nigerian drug peddler from Maharashtra's Palghar
Maharashtra Police arrested a Nigerian national from Palghar district and seized drugs from his possession on Tuesday. Arnala Police in Palghar district arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian drug peddler and seized 230 grams of cocaine. According to police, the seized cocaine's value is approx Rs 23 lakh. Police also seized Rs 10,000 from the accused.
Vaccine scam accused Manish Tripathi files anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai court
Dr Manish Tripathi, an accused in the Mumbai vaccine scam, has filed an anticipatory bail application before Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai. Dr Shivraj Pataria, a senior doctor at Shivam hospital where Manish Tripathi used to work, told ANI that Dr Tripathi has filed an anticipatory bail application through his advocate.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had last week reacted sharply against the alleged fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive scam conducted at Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali, stating that housing societies should take non-objectionable certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure vaccination drive is legitimate.
Maharashtra reports 8,470 new COVID-19 cases, 188 deaths
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8,470 new coronavirus cases - up from 6,270 cases a day ago - taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,87,521, while 188 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,795, the state health department said.
As many as 9,043 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,42,258, a statement from the health department said. There are now 1,23,340 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.9 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said. The health department said 2,16,861 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and added that so far, 3,98,86,554 tests have been conducted in the state.
Mumbai records 568 new cases and 10 deaths
Mumbai city on Tuesday reported 568 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,21,099 and the toll to 15,315.
