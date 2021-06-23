Mumbai: Latest updates on June 23

Dr Manish Tripathi, an accused in the Mumbai vaccine scam, has filed an anticipatory bail application before Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai. Dr Shivraj Pataria, a senior doctor at Shivam hospital where Manish Tripathi used to work, told ANI that Dr Tripathi has filed an anticipatory bail application through his advocate.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had last week reacted sharply against the alleged fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination drive scam conducted at Hiranandani Heritage Club in Kandivali, stating that housing societies should take non-objectionable certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure vaccination drive is legitimate.