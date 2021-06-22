Mumbai: Latest updates - Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held for two days

Mumbai records 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Mumbai reported 521 new COVID-19 cases on June 21, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,21,891. Now, there are 14,637 active cases in the city.
City recorded 7 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,305 as per data released by the city's civic body. 685 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,89,675.
(With inputs from agencies)
Maharashtra records major drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths; recovery rate rises to 95.89%
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,270 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,24,398. Besides, 94 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,18,313. This is a major drop as compared to yesterday's numbers. The state had recorded 9,361 cases and 190 deaths on Sunday.
13,758 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,33,215. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.
21 cases of COVID-19 'Delta plus' variant found in Maharashtra: Minister
Twenty one cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, have been found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.
The highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, Tope told reporters on Monday.
He said 7,500 samples from different parts of the state were collected and sent for laboratory testing.
These samples were collected since May 15 and their genome sequencing was done, the minister said.
Genome sequencing allows the tracking of small mutations in SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, meaning chains of transmission can be identified.
Maharashtra: Two Revenue officials held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe
Two officials of the Maharashtra revenue department working at Palghar collector's office were arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, an official said.
'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney', says Kirit Somaiya on Sharad Pawar meeting with Opposition leaders
Taking a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya said that the former was harbouring a mere pipedream about uniting opposition parties against the BJP-led central government.
"At a time when Maharashtra is going out of control, NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena are cursing one another, Sharad Pawar ji is dreaming 'Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapney'(a pipedream)," Somaiya said.
Somiya's remarks come in the wake of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announcing today that Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday. The NCP leader said Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow.
Anti-BJP front not possible without Congress, says Maharashtra unit chief
Any anti-BJP front is not possible without the Congress, Maharashtra state party president Nana Patole said on Monday even as he extended his "best" wishes for a likely "Shiv Sena-NCP alliance" for the 2024 elections.
"If an alliance between the Shiv Sena and the NCP is in the offing for the 2024 polls, we extend our best wishes. But an anti-BJP front cannot materialize without the Congress," he told reporters.
Patole was responding to a query on the likely tie-up between the Sena and the NCP if Congress decides to go solo in the 2024 elections.
Leaders of Oppn parties to converge at Sharad Pawar's residence today
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Delhi and will host a meeting of leaders from several parties and eminent personalities today to discuss the current scenario in the country, his party said and asserted that the Maratha strongman is working to unite the Opposition.