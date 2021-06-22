Mumbai: Latest updates - Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held for two days

Twenty one cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, have been found in Maharashtra so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

The highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, Tope told reporters on Monday.

He said 7,500 samples from different parts of the state were collected and sent for laboratory testing.

These samples were collected since May 15 and their genome sequencing was done, the minister said.

Genome sequencing allows the tracking of small mutations in SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, meaning chains of transmission can be identified.