Mumbai: Latest updates - 12 BJP MLAs suspended from the house for allegedly using abusive language against presiding officer

The city reported 548 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,24,678. The maximum city also recorded 24 deaths due to Covid on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,544 as per data released by the civic body.



A total of 705 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,98,696. Now, there are 8,114 active cases in the city.