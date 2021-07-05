Mumbai: Latest updates - 12 BJP MLAs suspended from the house for allegedly using abusive language against presiding officer

Mumbai: 548 fresh Covid cases reported in city
The city reported 548 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,24,678. The maximum city also recorded 24 deaths due to Covid on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,544 as per data released by the civic body.
A total of 705 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 6,98,696. Now, there are 8,114 active cases in the city.
Maharashtra logs 9,336 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths; 3,378 patients discharged
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,336 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,23,225. Besides, 123 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,23,030.
3,378 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 58,48693,. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.01%.
Currently, 6,38,004 people are in home quarantine and 4,198 people are in institutional quarantine.
Prime accused Bunty Patidar and one of his associates have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 7 accused arrested in the June 30 case of robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in Mumbai's Dahisar area: Dahisar Police
The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature to begin from today in Mumbai. The RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all those gaining access into the legislature building.
BJP, Shiv Sena not enemies despite differences: Fadnavis
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.
Briefing mediapersons, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP." The former chief minister's remarks came when asked about possibilities of BJP allying with Shiv Sena.
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, slams the state government for making a mockery of democracy by holding the session for just two days by giving the excuse of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In today's Assembly session, we will propose that Centre should make empirical data it collected for OBC reservation, available to the States. It (Data) has not been given to States yet. Until we get it & submit it to SC, we can't get OBC reservation: Maharashtra Min Nitin Raut
Close aide of Chinku Pathan arrested from Dongri in connection with drugs case: Narcotics Control Bureau
We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' 'we are not enemies' remark
BMC tells Bombay HC that there is no "poor housing" in Mumbai says poor people in the city find space to live in slums This after HC remarks that housing in the city is bad at present "We cannot allow people to die in such structures we need to value human life," HC
Mumbai: Man wanted in 3 drug cases arrested by NCB
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in the wee hours of Monday arrested a history-sheeter allegedly involved in three drug related cases probed by the agency.
The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan alias Sonu Pathan.
Explaining about the case, Zonal Director of the Mumbai Unit of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, in a follow up operation of an offence registered by the NCB earlier this year, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted absconding accused Sonu Pathan at Pydhonie at 1 am on Monday.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai. ED had summoned Deshmukh for questioning today, in connection with alleged money laundering case.
Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif to move a government resolution in the state assembly and council proposing the Centre to provide empirical data on OBC. This is imp as the SC has scrapped political quota for OBCs in the local bodies
Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form govt: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil
Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal moves govt resolution in state assembly and council proposing Centre to provide empirical data on OBC
Oppn targets Maha govt over MPSC aspirant's suicide, short duration of monsoon session
The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly got off to a stormy start on Monday with Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis targeting the state government over an MPSC aspirant's suicide and the short duration of the session.
The BJP leader demanded that House members be allowed to use all legislative tools to highlight various issues and all questions submitted be answered.
Maharashtra assembly passed the govt resolution by voice vote recommending the Centre to urgently provide empirical data on OBCs.
It was passed by voice vote when the opposition was demanding discussion and shouting slogans. The house was later adjourned for 10 minutes by the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav followed by the ruckus in the house.